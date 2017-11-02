Monday: Baubles, Bangles, Bags

The ninth annual "Baubles, Bangles and Bags" will be held Monday, Nov. 6, at the Menlo Circus Club in Atherton. The Peninsula Volunteers silent auction will feature vintage, designer and specialty handbags and baubles, as well as themed gift baskets, mystery boxes and five Christmas trees.

Among the bags available for purchase are several from Nancy Gonzalez, Judith Leiber, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Fendi.

The event includes a silent auction, champagne and specialty cheeses, a seated luncheon and guest speaker Georgie Gleim of Gleim the Jewelers.

Linda Drew and Candice Provines are the eventâ€™s co-chairs.

Tickets at $175 each are available by calling Cathy Duhring at (650) 272-5001.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.