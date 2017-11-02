A&E

Kiwanis speakers on Equifax, emergency preparedness

 

Speakers at the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club's weekly luncheon meeting will deal with timely topics, such as the Equifax security breach and emergency preparedness, during November.

The meetings are held from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Allied Arts Guild at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park.

Here is November's lineup:

• Nov. 7: Kiwanis members Les Koonce and Tim Wright will share their “Impressions of Ireland.”

• Nov. 14: Shirley Raybal, branch manager of Bank of the West, will talk about “What to Do After the Equifax Security Breach."

• Nov. 21: Patricia Emslie, new lieutenant governor of Kiwanis Division 34, will make her first official visit to the club. (Division 34 has 425 Kiwanis groups in California, Nevada and Hawaii.)

• Nov. 28: Emergency preparedness is the topic for Commander Dave Bertinii of the Menlo Park Police Department. The will offer a variety of ways to become better prepared.

The Kiwanis Club welcomes visitors.

Go to the the Kiwanis website to arrange to attend a program or get more information.

