Authors luncheon benefits Abilities United

Donia Bijan of Menlo Park will be one of four featured authors at the 26th Authors Luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Crowne Plaza Cabana Hotel in Palo Alto.

The event, sponsored by Abilities United, also headlines authors Amy Dickininson, Tom Lichtenheld and Maile Meloy. Bill Johnson of the Palo Alto Weekly will be master of ceremonies.

Abilities United provides services for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Ms. Bijan is author of "The Last Days of Cafe Leila," which explores the bonds of family and food while tracing four generations of Iranians across Europe, Iran and California. She is the former proprietor of L'Amie Donia bistro in Palo Alto.

Amy Dickinson is a best-selling author and syndicated advice columnist. Her column, "Ask Amy," is syndicated in more than 150 newspapers. She also has been a panelist on NPR's quiz show, "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me."

Tom Lichtenheld is a best-selling author and illustrator of children's books, including "Mighty, Mighty Construction Site."

Maile Meloy is a young American novelist whose current book is titled "Do Not Become Alarmed."

The luncheon opens at 10:30 a.m. with signings and a pop-up book store by Books Inc. There will be an Abilities United art show and silent auction. The ballroom opens at 11:30 a.m. for luncheon seating and the program will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for $195 each.

Email nacole@AbilitiesUnited.org or call (650) 618-3330 for more information. Abilities United says that since its founding in 1963, more than 65,000 people have benefitted from its services.

