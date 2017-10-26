A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 26, 2017, 1:36 pm

Authors luncheon benefits Abilities United

 

Donia Bijan of Menlo Park will be one of four featured authors at the 26th Authors Luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Crowne Plaza Cabana Hotel in Palo Alto.

The event, sponsored by Abilities United, also headlines authors Amy Dickininson, Tom Lichtenheld and Maile Meloy. Bill Johnson of the Palo Alto Weekly will be master of ceremonies.

Abilities United provides services for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Ms. Bijan is author of "The Last Days of Cafe Leila," which explores the bonds of family and food while tracing four generations of Iranians across Europe, Iran and California. She is the former proprietor of L'Amie Donia bistro in Palo Alto.

Amy Dickinson is a best-selling author and syndicated advice columnist. Her column, "Ask Amy," is syndicated in more than 150 newspapers. She also has been a panelist on NPR's quiz show, "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me."

Tom Lichtenheld is a best-selling author and illustrator of children's books, including "Mighty, Mighty Construction Site."

Maile Meloy is a young American novelist whose current book is titled "Do Not Become Alarmed."

The luncheon opens at 10:30 a.m. with signings and a pop-up book store by Books Inc. There will be an Abilities United art show and silent auction. The ballroom opens at 11:30 a.m. for luncheon seating and the program will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for $195 each.

Email nacole@AbilitiesUnited.org or call (650) 618-3330 for more information. Abilities United says that since its founding in 1963, more than 65,000 people have benefitted from its services.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Peninsula restaurants earn Michelin stars, again
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 3,279 views

The Comp Plan EIR--Pluses and Minuses
By Steve Levy | 24 comments | 1,727 views

Difficult Words and Simple Truths
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 1,577 views

Let's Get Wasted
By Laura Stec | 10 comments | 1,415 views

It's contagious
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 857 views

View all local blogs
 