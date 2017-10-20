Thursday: Albert Camarillo headlines college fund lunch in Menlo Park

Stanford University history professor emeritus Albert Camarillo of Menlo Park and NBC Bay Area news anchor Raj Mathai will headline a community-engagement lunch supporting the Peninsula College Fund, which provides scholarships for low-income, first-generation students.

The two-hour event, open to the public, starts at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club, 2900 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park.

Mr. Camarillo, who was director of the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity at Stanford, will talk on the topic, "Changing Lives, Changing Communities through Higher Education."

The Peninsula College Fund, founded by Charles Schmuck of Menlo Park, has expanded south to include high school students in San Jose. This year the fund provided scholarships to 40 students, doubling the count from the previous year.

Some 115 scholarship recipients are currently in college, most of them attending state universities, and 75 have graduated, according to Peninsula College Fund CEO Phillip Powell.

"As a first generation Mexican American college student myself," Mr. Camarillo said, "my career has been about opening doors of educational opportunity for the next generation. I support PCF because it, too, is dedicated to helping students from under-served groups achieve college and career success."

Woodside resident and philanthropist Susan Ford Dorsey is to be given a leadership award at the event.

Click here to reserve a seat at the lunch. Tickets are $50.

Go to peninsulacollegefund.org for more information.

