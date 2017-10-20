Saturday: Music, shopping and puppies at Cafe Zoe fundraiser

Music, shopping and puppies will come together at a fundraiser for the local Warrior Canine Connection program on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cafe Zoe in Menlo Park.

Warrior Canine Connection, an organization that helps veterans train service dogs, operates at the Menlo Park division of the VA Palo Alto Health System.

There will be musical performances by Menlo-Atherton High School students from the club, Melody for Charities. Sajel Galhotra, the club's president, said there will be a jazz ensemble and singers performing acoustic pieces.

Purpose, a Sacramento-based clothing shop will have items for sale there.

Donations and proceeds from the event will benefit Warrior Canine Connection. The cafe says it will donate 20 percent of house sales that day to the cause.

Cafe Zoe is locate at 1929 Menalto Ave. in Menlo Park's Willows neighborhood.

