A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 20, 2017, 9:20 am

Saturday: Music, shopping and puppies at Cafe Zoe fundraiser

 

Music, shopping and puppies will come together at a fundraiser for the local Warrior Canine Connection program on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cafe Zoe in Menlo Park.

Warrior Canine Connection, an organization that helps veterans train service dogs, operates at the Menlo Park division of the VA Palo Alto Health System.

There will be musical performances by Menlo-Atherton High School students from the club, Melody for Charities. Sajel Galhotra, the club's president, said there will be a jazz ensemble and singers performing acoustic pieces.

Purpose, a Sacramento-based clothing shop will have items for sale there.

Donations and proceeds from the event will benefit Warrior Canine Connection. The cafe says it will donate 20 percent of house sales that day to the cause.

Cafe Zoe is locate at 1929 Menalto Ave. in Menlo Park's Willows neighborhood.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Kate Bradshaw

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Nobu Palo Alto eyes next-door expansion
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 2,976 views

Are We Really Up To This?
By Aldis Petriceks | 3 comments | 1,606 views

Couples: Cultivate Love, Gottman Style
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 389 views

View all local blogs
 