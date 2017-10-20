Menlo Park author pens dystopian tale set in aftermath of China's one-child policy

By Michael Berry

What happens to a society when its citizens are allowed only a single child?

In Menlo Park writer Maggie Shen King's vision of near-future China, the nation's one-child policy results in a dangerous imbalance, with men greatly outnumbering women.

Her debut novel, "An Excess Male," â€“ released this month â€“ imagines the unintended consequences of encouraging women to marry two â€“ or even three â€“ men at a time.

Set in 2030, "An Excess Male" follows four main characters as they attempt to build a family under intrusive government rules. Wei-guo is physically healthy, runs a successful small business and has two fathers willing to pay a modest dowry. But even he can't generate any interest from eligible women, beyond a single offer to be a low-ranking third husband in an already troubled marriage.

May-ling has already produced one son, BeiBei, with her husband Hann, but the toddler is a strong-willed handful and Hann is secretly gay, despite strict government prohibitions. Complicating things further is the presence of Hann's brother, known as XX, who is interested more in video games and stray dogs than in the needs of his brother, son or wife.

Although "An Excess Male" paints a grim portrait of futuristic courtship, its first chapters allow for some comedic moments as the four main characters size each other up as potential mates. Gradually, however, the story darkens, and the actions of Wei-guo, Hann, XX and May-ling invite potentially deadly consequences.

Reached by phone, Ms. Shen King spoke about her childhood in Taiwan under martial law, her early years as a writer and the inspiration for her debut novel.

Of Taiwan, she said: "Growing up as an average, everyday kid, I didn't notice anything that was terribly different from the life I (eventually) had here in the United States. Later on, I realized that my parents were quite circumspect. There were a lot of whispered conversations about political leaders and policy."

She said she remembered one particular conversation, about a distant relative "who was arrested for spouting off in public about his political views."

"There was that undercurrent of unease," she said, "but for the most part it was a very peaceful society. We weren't restricted in very many things, except politics."

Her father worked in a travel agency that arranged trips around the globe. In her teens, she moved with her mother and younger brother to Seattle to attend high school.

"It was a big sacrifice for my parents to be apart for the six or seven years it took for my brother and me to get through high school and graduate."

She attended Harvard University as an English major. After graduation, she moved to the Bay Area, working first for Bank of America in its credit training department. She is married to David King, CEO of Mountain View-based FogHorn Systems.

She said she didn't start writing in earnest until her two sons, now 27 and 23, were in middle school. She attended creative writing classes through Stanford Continuing Studies. That was where she met the participants in the writing group she has been a part of for nearly a decade. Her stories have since appeared in such publications as ZYZZYVA (a San Francisco journal of arts and letters), Ecotone (a literary magazine) and Asimov's Science Fiction magazine.

A newspaper article about China's one-child policy piqued her interest and caused her to embark on writing "An Excess Male."

Before China abandoned the policy in 2015, the ratio of newborn boys to girls was the highest in the world, at 120 boys for every 100 girls. The Guardian (UK) noted, "If the current trend continues, there will not be enough brides for as many as one-fifth of today's baby boys when they get to marrying age."

"I thought this was such an interesting situation, to have such a huge imbalance," Ms. Shen King said. "What are the ramifications for society when they have all these testosterone-fueled males at the peak of their lives?"

"There's a Chinese preference for male heirs, a cultural thing that goes back centuries," she said of the imbalance. "When you have that preference and the introduction of ultrasound technology, you have a lot of abortions."

"The one-child policy was originally introduced to make sure there was no starvation," she explained. "After the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, the resources were limited but the (Chinese) population was growing like crazy. They wanted to do something to cap the population at 700 million. This gender imbalance ended up being one of the unintended consequences."

"If you think of it as a mathematical equation, you have three ways to make it balance," she continued. "You bring in more women or you export some men. Or you ask women to take on more than one husband.

"I thought the last possibility raised the most provocative questions."

Although the one-child policy was scrapped in October 2015, she said she used the current Chinese political climate as a backdrop for "An Excess Male."

"I thought about creating a society where the government appealed to its citizenry to demonstrate patriotism by taking on additional husbands," she said. Since the book is set in the future, she was forced to think about what new technologies might be prevalent, manifested in heightened surveillance and immersive strategic games.

As she explored this fictional world, the dystopian aspects of it became apparent.

"I figured out this stuff along the way, and started reading (Margaret Atwood's) 'The Handmaid's Tale' again to refresh myself," she said.

She has already started work on a follow-up to "An Excess Male." It, too, will deal with the fallout from the one-child policy, focusing on the "heihaizi," the "shadow children."

"A lot of girls were born during the one-child policy but never registered officially for a residency card," she said. This meant they grew up without some crucial legal rights.

"They couldn't go to school or take public transportation, get married or own property," she said.

Although she could not have predicted the current divisive mood of the United States when she first started writing "An Excess Male," Ms. Shen King said she has "lucked into this sudden love of dystopian science fiction."

"Maybe something bad makes you want to read something worse," she said. "It's an interesting time."

You can reach Michael Berry at mikeberry@mindspring.com.

