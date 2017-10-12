A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 12, 2017, 1:14 pm

Saturday: Rep. Eshoo helps Draeger's celebrate 'American Cheese Month'

 

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, will be in Draeger's Menlo Park market at 1010 University Drive at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, to read a proclamation recognizing Draeger's celebration of American Cheese Month during October.

Each Draeger store will have American cheese samplings and education every day in October, according to Stephen Dahlgren, Draeger's Menlo Park cheese manager.

The purpose is to help the public get to know American "artisan cheesemakers, their craft and how good quality cheese is supposed to taste," he said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Mademoiselle Colette opens second location in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 3,835 views

Soil – A Thing of the Past?
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,791 views

Couples: Initiators and Implementors
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 184 views

View all local blogs
 