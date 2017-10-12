Saturday: Rep. Eshoo helps Draeger's celebrate 'American Cheese Month'

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, will be in Draeger's Menlo Park market at 1010 University Drive at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, to read a proclamation recognizing Draeger's celebration of American Cheese Month during October.

Each Draeger store will have American cheese samplings and education every day in October, according to Stephen Dahlgren, Draeger's Menlo Park cheese manager.

The purpose is to help the public get to know American "artisan cheesemakers, their craft and how good quality cheese is supposed to taste," he said.