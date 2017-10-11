A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 11, 2017, 10:55 pm

Photographer Matt Black

 

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The latest installment of the Palo Alto Photography Forum will feature photographer Matt Black in conversation with Mother Jones editor Mark Murrmann on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Mitchell Park Community Center (El Palo Alto Room, 3700 Middlefield Road) at 7:30 p.m.

Black's ongoing photography project is "The Geography of Poverty." Since 2015, Black has traveled from the deserts of the Southwest through the black belt in the South, to the post-industrial towns in the Midwest and Northeast, photographing more than 100 impoverished communities across 46 U.S. states.

Tickets are $15-$30 and are available from EventBrite.

