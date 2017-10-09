Oct. 16: 'Holidays on a High Note' fundraiser in Atherton

A sellout of 200 guests is expected for the Holidays on a High Note charity event hosted by the Foothill Auxiliary to the Peninsula Family Service.

The fundraiser, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 , at the Menlo Circus Club in Atherton once again welcomes floral design celebrity Ron Morgan, who will demonstrate his artistry on stage.

This 20th anniversary of Holidays on a High Note will have an artisan boutique of jewelry, clothing and accessories, auction items including Mr. Morgan's floral creations, and holiday tablescapes. A luncheon prepared by the Circus Club chef will be served.

More than 60 years ago, Peninsula Family Service, then known as the Family Service Agency of San Mateo County, was created to strengthen and maintain local families. The original staff of two has grown to 150 employees. Together with the help of the board, advisers, donors, volunteers and partners, they serve nearly 10,000 individuals who need help.

Go to fapfs.org to buy tickets for $130 each online. Deadline is Friday, Oct. 13.