Oct. 7: Pancake breakfast benefits burn foundation

The 17th annual pancake breakfast, with volunteers flipping pancakes and serving breakfast to benefit the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Station 1 of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, 300 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park.

The breakfast is co-sponsored by the Junior League of Palo Alto-MidPeninsula, the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and Stanford Park Hotel.

Advance purchase of tickets is not required, but a suggested donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child will be requested at the door.

While firefighters are cooking breakfast, Junior Leaguers will provide activities for kids including face painting, coloring and games.

Last year's breakfast raised $12,000 for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, which helps provide programs for burn survivors.