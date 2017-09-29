A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 29, 2017, 11:58 am

Oct. 7: Pancake breakfast benefits burn foundation

 

The 17th annual pancake breakfast, with volunteers flipping pancakes and serving breakfast to benefit the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Station 1 of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, 300 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park.

The breakfast is co-sponsored by the Junior League of Palo Alto-MidPeninsula, the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and Stanford Park Hotel.

Advance purchase of tickets is not required, but a suggested donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child will be requested at the door.

While firefighters are cooking breakfast, Junior Leaguers will provide activities for kids including face painting, coloring and games.

Last year's breakfast raised $12,000 for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, which helps provide programs for burn survivors.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

"Instead I held you"
By Cheryl Bac | 5 comments | 889 views

Couples: Crisis/Gratitude, Personal and Large Scale
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 508 views

It’s Pot Season!
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 405 views

View all local blogs
 