A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 29, 2017, 12:29 pm

Oct 6 presentation: Producing a Broadway musical in Woodside

 

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

For more than 50 years, Woodside Community Theatre has put on Broadway musicals, yet somehow on Friday, Oct. 6, the group is going to condense all that history into an hour-long presentation at Woodside's Independence Hall.

The Woodside Arts & Culture Committee is featuring the amateur theatrical group at the First Friday event, entitled "It takes a village to produce a musical."

Refreshments will be served starting at 6:45 p.m. with the program to follow at 7 p.m. at 2995 Woodside Road.

Several speakers will share their experiences in acting, producing, designing sets and creating props.

In addition, members of the cast of this fall's musical, "Annie," will perform three numbers from the upcoming show, which is taking place at Woodside Performing Arts Center at Woodside High from Oct. 20 through 29.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

"Instead I held you"
By Cheryl Bac | 5 comments | 889 views

Couples: Crisis/Gratitude, Personal and Large Scale
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 508 views

It’s Pot Season!
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 405 views

View all local blogs
 