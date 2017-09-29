Oct 6 presentation: Producing a Broadway musical in Woodside

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

For more than 50 years, Woodside Community Theatre has put on Broadway musicals, yet somehow on Friday, Oct. 6, the group is going to condense all that history into an hour-long presentation at Woodside's Independence Hall.

The Woodside Arts & Culture Committee is featuring the amateur theatrical group at the First Friday event, entitled "It takes a village to produce a musical."

Refreshments will be served starting at 6:45 p.m. with the program to follow at 7 p.m. at 2995 Woodside Road.

Several speakers will share their experiences in acting, producing, designing sets and creating props.

In addition, members of the cast of this fall's musical, "Annie," will perform three numbers from the upcoming show, which is taking place at Woodside Performing Arts Center at Woodside High from Oct. 20 through 29.