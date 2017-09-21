Sept. 28: Talk by collector on art inspired by religious faith

Self-taught artists inspired by religious faith, such as the Rev. Howard Finster and R.A. Miller, will be the topic of a talk by art collector Steven Pattie on Thursday, Sept. 28, in Menlo Park.

The program, hosted by a Menlo Park art group called Bay Area Creatives, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Menlo Church at 950 Santa Cruz Ave.

Mr. Pattie will present his video documentary about Howard Finster, "I Can Feel Another Planet in My Soul." There will be a display of a dozen works from his collection of American art.

Bay Area Creatives was founded in 2005 and formerly known as Arts of the Covenant. The public is invited. Admission is free.

