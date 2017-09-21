A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 21, 2017, 2:06 pm

'Diamonds & Denim' gala for Mission Hospice

 

Diamonds & Denim, the annual fall gala of the Mission Hospice Auxiliary, will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Foster City. Proceeds from the event will support San Mateo County's first hospice house.

The evening, hosted by Jan Yanehiro and led by co-chairmen Yolanda Crosby and Martha Melton, will include dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, as well as music by Matt Applin and the Midnight Band. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite jeans and "best bling."

Tickets (advance only) are $150 per person ($60 tax deductible).

Visit missionhospice.org/fallgala for more information and to respond online by Wednesday, Sept. 27.

