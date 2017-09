An Asian Art Museum docent will give a free one-hour history lesson about the Silk Road – an ancient trade network that stretched from China to Rome – at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Menlo Park Library, 800 Alma St. in the Civic Center.

The presentation, sponsored by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, will be given in the library's downstairs program room.

The Asian Art Museum in San Francisco has a collection of more than 18,000 art pieces spanning 6,000 years of history.