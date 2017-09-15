A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 15, 2017, 12:07 pm

Saturday: Book sale benefits Friends of Woodside Library

 

Books donated to the Friends of the Woodside Library for the past year will be for sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 3140 Woodside Road, Woodside.

The selection includes encyclopedic sports books, horse books, large format art and gift books, and boxes of World War II history books. There will be cookbooks for vegans, carnivores and dieters; current and classic novels; CDs, DVDs and books on CD; and a large selection of books for children and young adults.

Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Woodside Library, which supports the library's children's programs, adult programs such as Friday Tai Chi, and augments the library's collection of books, e-books, CDs and DVDs.

