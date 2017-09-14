Sunday: Electric-vehicle test drives

Take a spin in an electric vehicle (EV) this Sunday, Sept. 17, 1-4 p.m. at 3921 E. Bayshore Road, Palo Alto.

The free test drives are part of Acterra's celebration of National Drive Electric Week, to encourage adoption of environmentally friendly practices and products.

EV models available to test will include Chevy Bolts and Volts, Fiat 500e, Tesla S, Nissan Leaf and many others.

Adults age 17 and up with a valid driver's license are invited to participate.

Folks who already own EVs are invited to bring them along and help spread the word.

Registration is appreciated but not mandatory. Go to Drive Ekectric Week.