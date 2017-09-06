Sunday: Benefit in Woodside to aid Hurricane Harvey relief effort

Local residents can extend a helping hand to Houston residents on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. in a benefit for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort at the Mountain Terrace restaurant at 17285 Skyline Blvd. in Woodside.

Tickets are $50, children will be admitted free, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Houston Food Bank, Eleanor Silverstein of Emily Joubert Floral in Woodside said in an email.

"We'd like to get as many people aware of this event as possible," she wrote. "The more people who go, the more money is raised!"

A ticket gets you small bites, wine and beer. Click here for more information.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.