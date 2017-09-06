A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 6, 2017, 12:34 pm

Saturday: Furry fundraiser for Menlo Park police, K9s

 

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Bring your dog to the park this weekend and participate in a walk and raffle to benefit the Menlo Park Police Department Foundation and K9 unit.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Menlo Park Police Department will host its 2nd annual "Paws for Paws Walk" at Burgess Park (701 Laurel St. at the Menlo Park Civic Center). Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9. There will be a K9 demonstration at 11.

Contests and raffle giveaways will be held throughout the morning. Event attendance is free, but to participate in the contests and raffles, registration costs $25 for one person and one dog or $35 for one dog and a family. Additional dogs are $5 each. Registration includes a goodie bag, raffle ticket and an event souvenir for the dog.

Pets must be kept on a leash 6 feet long or less and to be up to date on vaccines. Owners must scoop their dogs' waste and assume responsibility for their pet's actions.

Go here for more information or to register.

