Uploaded: Wed, Aug 30, 2017, 3:57 pm

Friday: Author Donia Bijan under spotlight at Woodside program

 

by Renee Batti / Almanac

Menlo Park author Donia Bijan will be the featured guest at the First Friday event at Woodside Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. Her novel, "The Last Days of Cafe Leila," was released earlier this year.

An acclaimed chef who owned and operated the restaurant L'Amie Donia in Palo Alto for many years, Ms. Bijan took up the pen after taking off the toque blanche more than a decade ago, having closed her restaurant. Her first book, "Maman's Homesick Pie," is a memoir with recipes, published in 2011.

"The Last Days of Cafe Leila" is her first novel; it tells a compelling story of an exile's return home to her native Iran, her American-born teenage daughter in tow.

Admission is free to the Friday program, sponsored by the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee. There will be light refreshments beginning at 6:45 p.m. Books will be available for sale.

Woodside Town Hall is at 2955 Woodside Road.

