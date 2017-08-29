A&E

Woodside: Kings Mountain Art Fair returns

 

As the sun sets a bit more to the south with each day, signaling the approach of autumn, a group of artists and craftspeople prepare to display fine art at the 54th Kings Mountain Art Fair over the Labor Day holiday, this year on Sept. 2, 3 and 4 (Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

The three-day juried fair is held in the redwoods about 30 miles south of San Francisco, at the Kings Mountain Firehouse and Community Center at 13889 Skyline Blvd. in Woodside.

This year, more than 135 artists will show work in a variety of mediums. There will be children's games and activities, breakfast and lunch from the grill, and shuttle service to and from designated parking areas along Skyline.

The Kings Mountain fair was rated among the top five fine-art fairs in the state in 2015, according to fair organizers.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Proceeds benefit the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Kings Mountain Elementary School, a three-room school for kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

Bicyclists will find bike racks. Pets are not allowed, given the fragility of some of the art.

Click here for more information, or call (650) 851-2710.

