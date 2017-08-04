News

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 4, 2017, 10:59 am

Menlo Park: Owner of Cindy's Flowers and Gifts pleads no contest to two felonies

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A 60-year-old Menlo Park woman who owned and operated Cindy's Flowers and Gifts in Menlo Park has pleaded no contest to two felonies: insurance fraud and unemployment insurance fraud on the condition that she not serve time in state prison.

The woman, Cynthia Smith, is expected to be sentenced to 90 days in county jail.

Ms. Smith's shop was searched by Menlo Park police in November 2012. The search came after a year-long investigation of workers' compensation fraud and violations of state business regulations.

According to prosecutors, Ms. Smith was paying her employees under the table in cash and failed to renew her workers' compensation insurance policy, which was canceled because the premiums were not paid. She also allegedly was not paying some employees at all, and pay deductions for state and federal taxes were not being made.

The felonies may be eligible to be reduced to misdemeanors when full restitution is made.

The case has been continued to Oct. 19 for the imposition of Ms. Smith's sentence and the report for how much restitution she will have to pay.

She remains out of custody on a $20,000 bail bond.

Posted by SteveC
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
5 hours ago
SteveC is a registered user.

She was a crook the last two years she was open. Trying to get a refund from her was out of her ability to return money for goods purchased but not received and her constant lying about items being delivered but were not. My credit card company made good on my losses and I stopped doing business with her.

Posted by SheHadItComing
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
5 hours ago

There's a reason workers would picket outside of her storefront- they were never paid. Shame on her for taking advantage of people. Shame on her for charging customers and not delivering flower. Hope the time in jail is eye opening for her.

Posted by Trader Joe's Flowers
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
3 hours ago

Saw her buying flowers in Trader Joe's one time. Wondered why people didn't just go get them straight from TJ's rather than paying the mark up.

Posted by Former neighbor
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago

I hope she is able to get whatever help she needs. As her former neighbor in her older MP location, she would call the police for minor complaints about trash cans and other things in an attempt to bully us. Despite all this, I couldn't help but feel sorry for her condition. It's probably best that she isn't in business or able to take advantage of others, but on a personal level I hope she gets better and is able to right her wrongs.

