Menlo fire board will appoint new director

The governing board of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District plans to fill the seat to be vacated by longtime board member Rex Ianson by appointment.

Mr. Ianson, a former firefighter with the district who has been on the board since 2005, said he plans to resign from the board at the end of August because he is moving to Oregon.

The board voted unanimously to fill the seat by appointment at its July 18 meeting, with Mr. Ianson recusing himself at the advice of the district's attorney.

Legal counsel Lauren Quint told board members the next election would not be until April. The deadline to schedule an election for the November ballot was June 30.

The appointee will fill the remainder of Mr. Ianson's term, which ends in December 2018, and will be able to run as an incumbent in the November 2018 election. The terms of two other board members, Peter Carpenter and Chuck Bernstein, also end in 2018.

In June, Mr. Ianson sent a letter to the district announcing his intent to resign on Aug. 31. Once he submits his official letter of resignation, the district will have 60 days to make an appointment, or if a candidate cannot be agreed upon, to call an election.

Board members expressed interest in making the appointment as soon as they legally can in order to not leave the board short a member. Board member Virginia Chang-Kiraly said she hopes the vacancy can be "widely noticed" so the district receives "as many applicants as possible."

"We have a lot of great residents who are very involved and who do care" about the district, she said. Applicants must live in the fire district, which covers Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton and some nearby unincorporated neighborhoods; be 18 or older; and be registered to vote.

The district must publicly post a notice about the opening for a minimum of 15 days after the resignation is official, meaning the district could not appoint a candidate before Sept. 15 if Mr. Ianson does resign Aug. 31. The district's regular September board meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The district has five board members, and three of the remaining four members will have to agree on whom to appoint.

If the board members cannot agree on an appointee, they can set an election, or let the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors appoint someone.

For more information on the board seat, contact board clerk Michelle Kneier, mkneier@menlofire.org or 650-329-9266.

Chief Harold Schapelhouman said the board will discuss the process for recruiting applicants at its Aug. 15 meeting.

