News

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 4, 2017, 10:33 am

Menlo fire board will appoint new director

Appointee will be able to run as incumbent in 2018

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

The governing board of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District plans to fill the seat to be vacated by longtime board member Rex Ianson by appointment.

Mr. Ianson, a former firefighter with the district who has been on the board since 2005, said he plans to resign from the board at the end of August because he is moving to Oregon.

The board voted unanimously to fill the seat by appointment at its July 18 meeting, with Mr. Ianson recusing himself at the advice of the district's attorney.

Legal counsel Lauren Quint told board members the next election would not be until April. The deadline to schedule an election for the November ballot was June 30.

The appointee will fill the remainder of Mr. Ianson's term, which ends in December 2018, and will be able to run as an incumbent in the November 2018 election. The terms of two other board members, Peter Carpenter and Chuck Bernstein, also end in 2018.

In June, Mr. Ianson sent a letter to the district announcing his intent to resign on Aug. 31. Once he submits his official letter of resignation, the district will have 60 days to make an appointment, or if a candidate cannot be agreed upon, to call an election.

Board members expressed interest in making the appointment as soon as they legally can in order to not leave the board short a member. Board member Virginia Chang-Kiraly said she hopes the vacancy can be "widely noticed" so the district receives "as many applicants as possible."

"We have a lot of great residents who are very involved and who do care" about the district, she said. Applicants must live in the fire district, which covers Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton and some nearby unincorporated neighborhoods; be 18 or older; and be registered to vote.

The district must publicly post a notice about the opening for a minimum of 15 days after the resignation is official, meaning the district could not appoint a candidate before Sept. 15 if Mr. Ianson does resign Aug. 31. The district's regular September board meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The district has five board members, and three of the remaining four members will have to agree on whom to appoint.

If the board members cannot agree on an appointee, they can set an election, or let the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors appoint someone.

For more information on the board seat, contact board clerk Michelle Kneier, mkneier@menlofire.org or 650-329-9266.

Chief Harold Schapelhouman said the board will discuss the process for recruiting applicants at its Aug. 15 meeting.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Old Port Lobster Shack opens Palo Alto pop-up
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 3,251 views

The President's Proposals for Legal Immigration Reform are Bad Economic Policy
By Steve Levy | 12 comments | 883 views

More Plastic in the Ocean than Fish?
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 876 views

College applications are open!
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 2 comments | 810 views

The Science of Passionate Sex
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 147 views

View all local blogs
 
Readers' Choice 2017

Meet the winners!

The results are in. Check out The Almanac readers' favorite foods, services and fun stuff in the area.

View Winners