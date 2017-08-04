News

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 4, 2017, 11:10 am

Five-year-old boy saved after near-drowning incident at Burgess Pool in Menlo Park

A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned on Thursday morning (Aug. 3) in about 3 feet of water at Burgess Pool in Menlo Park, according to a statement from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived at the city-owned pool in Burgess Park about two minutes after an 11:46 a.m. call for medical aid, a response time that the fire district called "extremely quick." The boy had already been pulled from the pool.

The pool's operator, Menlo Swim and Sport, contacted the boy's father, who arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, firefighters said.

Firefighters attended to the boy at the poolside and he was reportedly conscious and breathing on his own by the time he arrived at the intensive care unit at Stanford Hospital, firefighters said.

Lifeguards on duty said the boy had likely been "in distress" for only a few seconds, which "underlines how quickly a situation can turn bad in the water," Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in the statement.

"Engine 2 and Engine 3's rapid response time helped tremendously in getting this little boy breathing again," fire district public information officer Michael Ralston added.

While not a common occurrence, drowning can happen in just a few inches of water, firefighters noted.

A 6-year-old boy was saved in another near-drowning incident at Burgess Pool in July 2015.

Posted by Sheena
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
7 hours ago

What???? It sounds like the child must of been in the kid's pool which is very small. The lifeguards I notice just sit there while they should be walking around that pool, especially with all the little kids.

[Portion removed; speculation on details of this incident are not appropriate.] My kids went to Swim and Tennis Camp there this year....I'm not so sure I would sign them up again.

Posted by Get Real
a resident of Menlo Park: other
7 hours ago

[Post removed; state your position without being disrespectful of other posters.]

Posted by Mike
a resident of Atherton: other
7 hours ago

The boy was "in distress" for only a few seconds. While the article does not make it clear, it seems likely that he was conscious and breathing when he was pulled from the pool, which would indicate a good response from the lifeguards and Swim Operator. Unfortunately, once the Fire District Public Information Officer gets involved, the narrative shifts to the rapid response of the fire district, when it sounds like they took a boy who was probably very scared but ok, to the hospital. The district said that "he nearly drowned"; I wonder what the criteria is for that statement?

Posted by Swim parent
a resident of Atherton: other
7 hours ago

It would be relevant to know who was supervising the child (a camp, parent, or babysitter) and which pool the incident occurred in. Those pools can get very crowded, making it difficult to keep track of all the children in them.

Posted by Chigi
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
6 hours ago

I swim there a few times a week and am under the impression that all the lifeguards and counselors are extremely vigilant. There's no horsing around in the water and running is not tolerated either. It seems as if the kids in the big pool (Instructional Pool) are all equipped with those long skinny floating things. It's too bad that the Almanac chose the expression "near drowning" before determining exactly what had happened. Perhaps "child in distress" would have been more accurate.

