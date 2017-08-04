Five-year-old boy saved after near-drowning incident at Burgess Pool in Menlo Park

A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned on Thursday morning (Aug. 3) in about 3 feet of water at Burgess Pool in Menlo Park, according to a statement from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived at the city-owned pool in Burgess Park about two minutes after an 11:46 a.m. call for medical aid, a response time that the fire district called "extremely quick." The boy had already been pulled from the pool.

The pool's operator, Menlo Swim and Sport, contacted the boy's father, who arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, firefighters said.

Firefighters attended to the boy at the poolside and he was reportedly conscious and breathing on his own by the time he arrived at the intensive care unit at Stanford Hospital, firefighters said.

Lifeguards on duty said the boy had likely been "in distress" for only a few seconds, which "underlines how quickly a situation can turn bad in the water," Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in the statement.

"Engine 2 and Engine 3's rapid response time helped tremendously in getting this little boy breathing again," fire district public information officer Michael Ralston added.

While not a common occurrence, drowning can happen in just a few inches of water, firefighters noted.

A 6-year-old boy was saved in another near-drowning incident at Burgess Pool in July 2015.

--

