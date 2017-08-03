News

Woodside resident seeks help finding lost dog

Adopted dog was severely abused, is terrified of humans

Karen Merwin of Woodside is seeking help from local residents to find her lost dog, a cockapoo named Suki that was last seen July 19 running down Todo El Mundo in Woodside toward the PG&E substation.

Ms. Merwin, who adopted the severely abused dog about three years ago, said Suki is terrified of humans and will run and hide before being touched.

Ms. Merwin has this message for local residents:

"We feel that she is under a deck or in a barn, shed or garage. The only way we will find her is if residents in the area take a look around their property, with a flashlight, as it is next to impossible to find a black dog in a dark place.

"She could be anywhere. She could have gone through the tunnel which takes you under Interstate 280, up the hill (which runs parallel to I-280, toward Woodside Hills or across Woodside Road toward Moore Road or Eleanor Drive.

"After total dedication to this dog, she started to warm up a little bit and in the last year, she would even sleep on our bed at night.

"Calling her name may make her run. I don't know if there is anything you can do to help me find this dog, but she deserves to be found. She has had a rough life.

"She weighs 25 pounds, is all black with a little gold on her face and her legs and was wearing a collar with a heart shaped name tag. She is microchipped. Thank you so much for your time.

"If someone finds Suki, it would be best to leave her where she is, limit any escape routes if possible and call me. I will come anytime, anywhere."

Call Karen Merwin at (605) 576-8965.

Posted by Anon
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

There is a similar dog that was picked up by Santa Clara County Animal Shelter on Aug 2:
Web Link

