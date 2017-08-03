Saturday: Neighborhood cleanup day for residents of Portola Valley

Neighborhood cleanup day for residents of Portola Valley, sponsored by the town and GreenWaste Recovery Inc., takes place Saturday morning, Aug. 5, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Town Center at 765 Portola Road.

With some exceptions, the program accepts household goods, appliances, construction debris, green waste and electronic equipment that is no longer working.

The exceptions include liquids, tires, oil- or gas-fired space heaters, fuel cans and engine parts, hazardous wastes, appliances that contain chlorofluorocarbons such as air conditioners and refrigerators, green waste that includes poison oak or poison ivy, and large amounts of rock, dirt asphalt or concrete.

Medications are also accepted, and a deputy from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office will be on hand to collect them. They should be enclosed in a slide-locked or tied-off plastic bag, with liquid medications in their original containers.

Residents must bring proof of residency. Click here for more details. Click here to arrange for hazardous waste disposal.

