Monday: Local authors read at Kepler's

Atherton native and best-selling author Janelle Brown will read from her new book, "Watch Me Disappear," at Kepler's Books in Menlo Park on Monday, Aug. 7, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. She will be joined by Portola Valley best-selling author Jan Ellison.

Ms. Brown, who now lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children, graduated from Laurel and Encinal schools and Menlo-Atherton High School.

Her new book is a mystery/thriller about a Berkeley mom with an enviable life who goes missing on a hike, leaving behind a husband and daughter who struggle to maintain the illusion of normal life.

Ms. Ellison is an O. Henry Prize winner and a graduate of Stanford University who wrote "A Small Indiscretion, " based on notes she took at age 19 during a break from college to travel and work in Europe. She lives in Portola Valley with her husband of 20 years and their four children.

Kepler's Books is at 1010 El Camino Real in Menlo Park.