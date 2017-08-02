Portola Valley School District: Four file for three open seats

Four candidates have filed to run for three open seats on the Portola Valley School District's governing board in November.

In order to comply with a new state law that requires elections for most board and council seats to take place in even years, the three board positions will be three-year terms.

One incumbent, Karen Tate, has filed as have Karyn Bechtel, a community volunteer; Jeff Klugman, a retired software executive; and Michael Maffia, an investor and developer.

The candidate filing period closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. However, if incumbents Caitha Ambler or Timothy McAdam do not file by then, the filing period will be extended to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.