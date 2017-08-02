Atherton is moving efforts for flood control to park

Atherton's City Council voted Aug. 1 to drop plans to install an underground drainage facility at Las Lomitas School and instead to explore putting the equipment â€“ meant to filter runoff heading to the San Francisco Bay and help control flooding â€“ at the town's Holbrook-Palmer Park.

The town was unable to come to an agreement with the Las Lomitas Elementary School District, where district officials said they had spent two years trying to find a way to make the project work.

The town planned to take advantage of a district construction project to put the drainage basin under school property.

$13.6 million grant

Earlier this year, the town was offered a $13.6 million Caltrans-administered grant that would pay the total costs of designing and installing the facility that, in addition to providing flood prevention, would filter contaminants from water before releasing it to flow to the Bay.

But town officials have worried that the town won't be able to afford the annual maintenance costs of the facility, which it must pay.

Because it won't be clear what type of equipment â€“ including expensive-to-maintain pumps â€“ will be needed until the design is about half completed, the town can't yet know what the maintenance costs might be.

The City Council wants the ability to back out of the project if the maintenance costs â€“ estimated to be about $100,000 a year, but possibly twice that much â€“ are too high.

An agreement with Caltrans allows the town to back out before construction begins, at no cost. But the possibility of abandoning the project was a no-go with the school district.

The school district's director of bond projects, Eric Holm, said starting on the project requires the district to spend money to modify its own construction project, rerouting conduits, water lines and other things in the area where the water facility would go.

Mr. Holm estimates the district has already spent about $10,000, including staff time, on the project.

Council members had balked at two other conditions the school district wanted: pre-approval of a traffic signal at Walsh Road and $750,000, which is the estimated cost of the signal. Council members had voted instead to offer $500,000, and said the traffic signal would have to go through the town's usual approval process.

Mr. Holm said he had not presented the town's revised agreement to his board, mostly because the district could not agree to allow the project to be canceled after it started.

At the Aug. 1 council meeting, council members said they do support putting in a traffic signal at Walsh Road, and that the district should ask the town to pay a share of the cost.

"I strongly support looking at the light," said Councilman Rick DeGolia. "

Council members said moving the drainage project to the park has several benefits, including an easing of the timetable required by the school's construction project. Putting the water facility in the park could capture runoff from more of the town, including El Camino Real, and perhaps make it possible to use the filtered water to irrigate the park, they said.

Councilman Cary Wiest apologized for how the process with the school district had proceeded. "It's just not the way to create good government," he said.

Councilwomn Elizabeth Lewis said she was "very grateful" to the district for being willing to try to put the water facility on its site.

Parcel tax

Council members approved the language of a ballot argument in favor of renewing the town's parcel tax for three more years, a measure that will be on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Details of the tax, which the town has had since 1978, will remain the same except for the term (three years instead of four). The tax is $750 a year for the average homeowner, and requires the approval of at least two-thirds of those voting.

Changing the term will put the measure on the ballot during the next presidential election, but will also allow the council to re-evaluate the need for the parcel tax once it is known how much town money will go into a new civic center.

City manager's pay

The council also approved an amendment to City Manager George Roderick's contract. Instead of offering a raise to Mr. Rodericks, who has now worked for Atherton for five years, the new contract has the town contribute $481 per month to a deferred compensation plan.

Mr. Rodericks receives a salary of $209,725 per year, a $400 per month auto allowance, a $3,000 per year technology benefit allowance, a $481 per month contribution to a deferred compensation plan, and the possibility of an annual $15,000 performance bonus. His total annual pay, excluding benefits and bonus, is $214,525. With benefits, the annual cost to the town is estimated to be $255,612, excluding the bonus.

