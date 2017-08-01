SamTrans to release study on relieving traffic congestion in Dumbarton corridor

After almost 18 months of work, the San Mateo County Transit District will soon release first-draft results of a study, funded by Facebook, on options for relieving traffic congestion in the Dumbarton transportation corridor and connecting roadways to Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Vehicle traffic often slows to a crawl during peak commute hours on Willow and Marsh roads in Menlo Park and University Avenue in East Palo Alto. SamTrans officials have said they see these conditions worsening with rising numbers of jobs and residents in the three counties.

An update on the draft study comes before the SamTrans Board of Directors for discussion not action on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 1250 San Carlos Ave. in San Carlos. While the meeting starts at 2 p.m., the discussion begins at around 3:30 p.m., according to the published agenda.

The study will be released for public comment ahead of a Wednesday, Aug. 16, meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the East Palo Alto public library at 2415 University Ave. in East Palo Alto. Or contact SamTrans Planner Melissa Reggiardo at (650) 508-6283 or via email at reggiardom@samtrans.com.

The study's goals are to examine alternatives for a "multi-modal corridor" with phased-in improvements to auto, mass transit, bicycle and pedestrian uses of the Dumbarton bridge and the partial remains of the Dumbarton rail bridge sitting about three-quarters of a mile to the south.

Should express buses have their own lanes on the current bridge? Should the rail bridge be restored? Should bike and pedestrian paths now on the road bridge be moved to a restored rail bridge to free up space on the road bridge?

These were some of the questions the study addressed amid other concerns, including potential impacts on the environment, nearby communities and the region.

