Police calls: Women rob gas station mini-mart in Menlo Park

This information is from the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Robbery: Two women entered a mini-mart at a gas station in the 200 block of El Camino Real, shoved the employee, stole a box of cigars and left, police said. The employee followed the women outside and was pushed again and fell, resulting in minor injuries and some pain, police said. The women left in a "new" black Honda Civic with white paper license plates and darkly tinted windows. Police said both women are black, with one 5 feet 7 inches tall and the other 5 feet 5 inches tall. Both are of average build and between 24 and 26 years old. The taller woman was wearing a tube top. July 24.

Residential burglary: Someone stole a locked bicycle from the carport of an apartment complex on East Creek Drive. Estimated loss: $1,000. July 25.

Auto burglary: Someone broke a window on a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Sand Hill Road and stole a duffel bag containing gym clothes and a set of headphones. Estimated loss: $400. July 20.

Thefts:

â€¢ Bicycles were stolen from carports on Kent Place (two bikes) and Partridge Avenue (one bike) and from stairwells at two apartments on Sharon Park Drive (two bikes). Estimated loss: $5,432 (two bikes) and $500, and $1,000 and $560. July 20 and 26, and July 26 and 25.

â€¢ A thief walked out of The Willows Market at 60 Middlefield Road with a "high-end" bottle of liquor that had been stored in an unlocked display case. Estimated loss: $300. July 21.

WOODSIDE

Thefts:

â€¢ Someone broke a window in a vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Woodside Road and stole a purse, wallet and cellphone. Estimated loss: $1,435. July 20.

â€¢ A thief stole an unattended laptop computer from a library at Canada College on Farm Hill Road. No estimate on losses. July 17.

â€¢ A resident of the 400 block of Old La Honda Road told deputies that mail had been stolen from a mailbox. July 5.

