Tuesday: Where to go on National Night Out

Ice cream, potlucks, and in some lucky cases, bounce houses, await locals across Menlo Park and Atherton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in recognition of National Night Out, a nationwide initiative to bolster relationships between police and neighborhoods.

Across Menlo Park, a number of block parties are scheduled, according to Menlo Park Police Community Service Officer Gonee Sepulveda.

They are:

● Food and games at the Menlo Gateway apartments (1345 Willow Road) from 2 to 5 p.m.

● Food and games at East Creek Place starting at 4:30 p.m.

● A potluck at the Sharon Park duck pond starting at 5 p.m.

● An ice cream social, live music, bounce house, games, giveaways from local businesses, kids' activities and food at Cafe Zoe (1929 Menalto Ave.) starting at 5 p.m.

● Food, music, a bounce house and games at Hamilton Park, sponsored by Mt. Olive Apostolic Original Holy church and starting at 5:45 p.m.

● Potluck, games, chalk on the street and music on the 700 block of Nash Avenue starting at 5:30 p.m.

Atherton festivities

Atherton's National Night Out event is at Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature a helicopter landing and a free barbecue cooked by the town's public works and building staff. Other events are: a petting zoo, a visit with Red E. Fox, games, prizes, balloon makers, face painters, handouts, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, music and a bounce house.

Barbara Wood contributed to this report.

