Uploaded: Mon, Jul 31, 2017, 8:42 am

Tuesday: Where to go on National Night Out

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Ice cream, potlucks, and in some lucky cases, bounce houses, await locals across Menlo Park and Atherton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in recognition of National Night Out, a nationwide initiative to bolster relationships between police and neighborhoods.

Across Menlo Park, a number of block parties are scheduled, according to Menlo Park Police Community Service Officer Gonee Sepulveda.

They are:

● Food and games at the Menlo Gateway apartments (1345 Willow Road) from 2 to 5 p.m.

● Food and games at East Creek Place starting at 4:30 p.m.

● A potluck at the Sharon Park duck pond starting at 5 p.m.

● An ice cream social, live music, bounce house, games, giveaways from local businesses, kids' activities and food at Cafe Zoe (1929 Menalto Ave.) starting at 5 p.m.

● Food, music, a bounce house and games at Hamilton Park, sponsored by Mt. Olive Apostolic Original Holy church and starting at 5:45 p.m.

● Potluck, games, chalk on the street and music on the 700 block of Nash Avenue starting at 5:30 p.m.

Atherton festivities

Atherton's National Night Out event is at Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature a helicopter landing and a free barbecue cooked by the town's public works and building staff. Other events are: a petting zoo, a visit with Red E. Fox, games, prizes, balloon makers, face painters, handouts, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, music and a bounce house.

Barbara Wood contributed to this report.

