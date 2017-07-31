Tuesday morning: Atherton council to decide fate of $13.6 million grant

When Atherton was recently offered up to $13.6 million in California Department of Transportation-administered funds to build a "water capture facility," it seemed almost too good to be true -- almost the entire cost of a facility that Atherton needs to help prevent flooding would be paid for, while at the same time pollutants would be removed from water heading to the Bay.

It turns out, however, that there are some complications. While the Caltrans money will pay all the costs to design and build the underground facility, the town will be responsible for its maintenance, which could be $100,000 or more a year.

Atherton is trying to get the other entities that contribute runoff that would go through the facility to help pay the maintenance costs, but how much that is won't be known until the facility is designed.

But another more serious snag in the deal has appeared as the town negotiates with the Las Lomitas School District, which would build the facility at Las Lomitas School as part of an upcoming major construction project.

At its July 19 meeting, the council asked for some changes in the agreement proposed by the school district, which asked the town for $750,000 and pre-approval of a traffic signal at Walsh Road.

The council voted instead to offer $500,000 and said the traffic signal would require the town's usual approval process.

Las Lomitas district officials have said they won't even return the revised agreement to their board and said they have started talking to San Mateo County and Menlo Park about the possibility that one of them would take the Caltrans money and build the facility.

Atherton officials say Caltrans has told them the money can't be transferred to another agency, but that Atherton could use the money to put the facility in another location, such as Holbrook-Palmer Park.

The council will decide what to do next at a special meeting to be held Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. in the town's council chambers, 94 Ashfield Road.

Also on the agenda is approval of the wording of the ballot argument for a parcel tax that will be on the November ballot and an amendment to City Manager George Roderick's contract.

The council voted in July to put a three-year parcel tax renewal on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The terms of the tax, which the town has had since 1978, will remain the same except the measure will be for only three years instead of the maximum four-year term. The tax costs the average homeowner $750 a year and requires the approval of at least two-thirds of those voting.

