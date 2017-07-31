News

Park police offer $10K for information on shooting

By Christian Wagner

The United States Park Police, currently in the 11th month of investigating the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Calvin Riley, is offering a $10,000 reward for "information that leads to an arrest and conviction" of the person responsible, according to USPP Captain Jerry Marshall.

Calvin Riley, the son of former Menlo School baseball coach Sean Riley, was shot and killed at 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2016, in Aquatic Park in Berkeley. Calvin was a college student and baseball player at the time of his death.

There are two vehicles of interest in the investigation: a white 2013 four-door Hyundai Sonata and a black 2006-2009 Audi A3 Wagon.

The U.S. Park Police asks anyone with information to call the tip line at (415) 561-5150 or the park communications line at (415) 561-5508.

