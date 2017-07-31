Old Port Lobster Shack opens pop-up at Stanford Shopping Center

By Elena Kadvany

Old Port Lobster Shack, which has served New England-style lobster rolls and other seafood fare in Ladera, Redwood City and San Jose for more a decade, opened a temporary pop-up at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto earlier this month.

The pop-up is a test of sorts for a shaved-down version of the Lobster Shack.

Russell Deutsch, a Portola Valley resident who opened the first Lobster Shack in Redwood City in 2006, recently sold the business but is involved in the pop-up concept, he said at the new restaurant on Monday.

Mr. Deutsch, who was charged last year with sales tax evasion, sold Lobster Shack to three investors from Fremont and Union City. (He pleaded not guilty in March 2016, and his case is making its way through the courts with a pretrial conference recently scheduled, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney.)

