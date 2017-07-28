New trail to give public greater access to open space preserve

Officials plan to break ground Tuesday, Aug. 1, on a $1.2 million, six-mile-long trail with coastal views in the La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve. The preserve runs alongside state Highway 84 as it heads down the western slope of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The trail "is an exciting first step" in giving the public access to a preserve with the goal of balancing multiple uses, from recreation and cattle ranching to environmental restoration and interpretation of cultural and natural history, according to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, which manages the preserve.

"Hikers, equestrians and nature lovers who have only peered into" the preserve from Highway 84 "will soon be able to explore some of its grasslands, forests and rich Coastside history," the district said in its announcement.

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley plans to attend the groundbreaking with district officials for the hour-long ceremony, starting at 2 p.m. at 900 Sears Ranch Road in La Honda.

The district used funds from Measure AA, a $12 annual parcel tax that voters approved in June 2016, to open a portion of the preserve. The project includes a parking area and a restroom at the trailhead.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.