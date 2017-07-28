Menlo Park: Willows neighborhood burglar sentenced to prison

East Palo Alto resident Carlos Saavedra Yepez, 23, is headed to state prison to begin sentences of 11 years and three years, to be served concurrently, in connection with a burglary in the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park and an assault in the county jail, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.

In separate cases, Mr. Yepez in April pleaded no contest to one count of residential burglary and one count of assault. Criminal Presiding Judge Donald Ayoob on July 27 denied Mr. Yepez probation, but granted him 800 days' credit for time already served and agreed to not count a previous felony as a criminal strike, thereby avoiding a much longer sentence, prosecutors said.

He was also ordered to make restitution, in amounts to be determined, to victims associated with both counts, prosecutors said.

Mr. Yepez is in custody on a combined bail of $450,000, prosecutors said.

His arrest on burglary charges in June 2016 came during an encounter in the Willows neighborhood after police recognized him as a local parolee and observed him in a car with a passenger "making short forays down driveways," prosecutors said.

As police officers approached, Mr. Yepez drove off, hitting a parked car and an unmarked police car before he and his passenger jumped out of the car and ran off, prosecutors said.

During a search of the area, police saw Mr. Yepez and an accomplice emerging from a house on O'Connor Street carrying two computers and "unknown items," prosecutors said. Mr. Yepez allegedly dropped the computers and a screwdriver and ran. When the officers caught him, he resisted arrest, prosecutors said. The account is not clear as to what happened to the accomplice.

A resident of the O'Connor Street house reported pry marks on her door and two stolen computers, prosecutors said.

While in jail in October 2015, Mr. Yepez and fellow Norteno gang members, who were out of their cells, were involved in a fight with two Sureno gang members who had been locked in theirs, prosecutors said.

A civilian technician working on a new cell-door-release mechanism accidentally unlocked the doors of the Sureno members' cells and when two Surenos emerged, they were rushed by the Norteno members, prosecutors said. The Sureno members suffered two slashing injuries and one facial fracture, prosecutors said.

--

