Menlo Park: Nominations open for Golden Acorn Awards

Nominations for the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce's 41st Golden Acorn Awards are being accepted until Aug. 18.

The awards are given to individuals, businesses and nonprofits for community service, business excellence, professional excellence and for being an "unsung hero."

The Chamber of Commerce will hold a reception for award winners Sept. 28 at the Stanford Park Hotel in Menlo Park.

Go to the Chamber of Commerce Golden Acorn Awards web page for information and access to the nomination form.

