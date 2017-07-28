Menlo Park: City re-hires former staffer as sustainability manager

Rebecca Lucky (formerly Rebecca Fotu), who worked as the city of Menlo Park's environmental programs manager until July 2014, will return to the city in the same role but with a new title: sustainability manager.

The sustainability manager oversees the cityâ€™s environmental and sustainability programs, provides staff support for the Environmental Quality Commission, implements and manages the city's climate action plan, and works with garbage/recycling franchises, among other tasks. The office has a staff of three, according to City Manager Alex McIntyre.

Her starting salary will be $123,000 a year, he said.

The City Council recently agreed to increase the pay range for the position by 25 percent. The new range is from $110,963 to $138,704.

According to a staff report, during a study last year to evaluate compensation citywide, this job was hard to compare to similar positions in other cities. However, the report noted, all other cities evaluated offered a higher maximum salary than what Menlo Park offered for the position at the time.

Mr. McIntyre said that the closest comparable job on city staff was that of the housing and economic development manager, given its level of responsibility, staffing and budget, so the council approved increasing the sustainability manager's position to the same level of compensation.

The position has been vacant since Heather Abrams left the post in April. Ms. Abrams took a job at a community services district in Marin County that was closer to home and compensated better, Mr. McIntyre said.

As Menlo Park's environmental program manager, Ms. Lucky worked on the city's climate action plan, got grant funding for electric vehicle charging stations, and started a process to install solar panel systems at city facilities, according to city staff.

Ms. Lucky spent the past three years working as a senior policy analyst with the New Zealand's Ministry for the Environment.

"New Zealand was a great and unforgettable adventure both personally and professionally, and has given me a deeper appreciation of how solutions to large-scale complex environmental problems rely heavily on collaboration and local efforts," she said in a statement.

She is tentatively scheduled to begin her new job in mid-August.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.