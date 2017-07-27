Public workshop: FAA study of San Carlos Airport noise

A second public information workshop, designed to provide an update on the progress of a Federal Aviation Administration study of noise at the San Carlos Airport, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. The study is separate from the county's airport study.

The 90-minute open-house format meeting will be held at the Hiller Aviation Museum, 601 Skyway Road in San Carlos, near the airport.

At sancarlosnoise.airportstudy.com all the materials available at the meeting will be posted online after the meeting, according to airport officials. The website includes more information about the study and a form to leave comments.

The website says the study, which is funded with airport funds and an FAA grant, "is designed to evaluate the existing and future compatibility of the Airport with neighboring areas, as well as examine new or different noise abatement techniques and land use measures which may prove to be beneficial."