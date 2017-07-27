News

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 27, 2017, 3:48 pm

Public workshop: FAA study of San Carlos Airport noise

Aerial view of the San Carlos Airport taken from a drone while the runway was closed and permission given to the drone operator. (Courtesy San Carlos Airport)

A second public information workshop, designed to provide an update on the progress of a Federal Aviation Administration study of noise at the San Carlos Airport, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. The study is separate from the county's airport study.

The 90-minute open-house format meeting will be held at the Hiller Aviation Museum, 601 Skyway Road in San Carlos, near the airport.

At sancarlosnoise.airportstudy.com all the materials available at the meeting will be posted online after the meeting, according to airport officials. The website includes more information about the study and a form to leave comments.

The website says the study, which is funded with airport funds and an FAA grant, "is designed to evaluate the existing and future compatibility of the Airport with neighboring areas, as well as examine new or different noise abatement techniques and land use measures which may prove to be beneficial."

Barbara Wood

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Kyosho Sushi in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,343 views

Umeboshi - The Macrobiotic Antibiotic
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,934 views

On Voter Databases and Election Systems
By Stuart Soffer | 3 comments | 379 views

View all local blogs
 
Readers' Choice 2017

Meet the winners!

The results are in. Check out The Almanac readers' favorite foods, services and fun stuff in the area.

View Winners