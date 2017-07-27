Menlo Park: Fire district's new fire truck lights up the night

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District has released a video promoting its new million-dollar "quint" fire engine/aerial truck with a ladder that extends 107 feet. It can reach upper floors of tall buildings, such as the 11-story hotel that Bohannon Development Corp. is building on Independence Drive in eastern Menlo Park.

"The Quint is like a carnival ride," Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in a press release.

In an interview, he had another analogy ready: "Ladder trucks are like tuxedos," he said, quoting a fire chief he once worked for. "You don't need them every day, but when you need them â€“ they're the only thing that works."

The truck will be stationed at the Belle Haven fire station at 1467 Chilco St. How high it reaches, he said, depends on how close the truck can get to a given building. Geometry dictates that the ladder be the hypotenuse, he noted.

The video shows the truck's ladder stretching far into the sky with a multi-colored LED system on the ladder. The ladder goes from green to orange to red, an indicator to firefighters when they are near the end of the ladder.

The lights are visible even in smoky conditions, the chief said. Equipment compartments are also well-lit to help firefighters find items in the dark.

Along with the new truck, the fire district has hired a fourth firefighter to work at the Belle Haven fire station.

The video was produced by fire district Captain Tony Eggimann using footage captured with one of the district's drones, Mr. Schapelhouman said.

__

