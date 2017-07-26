Woodside: Big turnout to sample and sip at Village Bakery open house

By Maggie Mah | Special to the Almanac

A bulging line of would-be customers extended out the door at an open house Saturday (July 22) for the new Village Bakery & Cafe in Woodside.

Inside they were squeezing and jostling politely along the sleek display cases and marble counters of the new eatery, located at 3052 Woodside Road across from Roberts Market.

A small army of servers shuttled back and forth, taking drink orders and handing out full-sized bakery selections while explaining patiently to those who dove for their wallets that everything that morning was "on the house."

Watching the action was manager Tracy Redmond. "We wanted this to be a community event and to say, 'thanks.' Everyone has been so supportive."

Asked if any of the staff bustling behind the counter had come from the Mayfield Bakery, the Bacchus Group's sister operation in Palo Alto, Ms. Redmond replied: "They are all new. We've done dress rehearsals with friends and family but this is their first time with 'live' customers."

The crowd was a representative sample of people one would expect to see on a midsummer Saturday morning in Woodside: "30-something" parents, grandparents pushing kids in strollers, older kids on scooters, and all ages walking their dogs.

Riding their horses to the event were residents Elizabeth Caselton and Anne Van Camp, who came into the bakery after tying up at the hitch rack next to the creek. "We figured it would be easier than finding a place to park."

Also in the crowd (and a typical weekend sight) were bicyclists. One young woman from San Francisco cycles regularly in the area and happened upon the event. Unaware of the local hoopla, she perched on a stool at one of the window counters, whipped out her phone to spread the word on Yelp.

The event was so popular that the bakery items were mostly gone a little more than an hour after the doors opened at 10 a.m. Latecomers were still able to enjoy coffee drinks and mimosas from the cafe bar next door.

The bakery has a low-key sophistication with an array of breads on rustic metal racks and carefully displayed pastries that create a look and feel reminiscent of European food shops.

Lining the perimeter of the retail space are shelves stocked with edible and non-edible merchandise including prepackaged house-made confections, coffee makers, organic "heirloom" teas, cheese boards, coasters, exotic vinegars, oils, Italian preserves and cocktail mixers.

During the opening festivities, seating inside the bakery was limited to two small counters at the windows on either side of the entrance. It is not known at the time of this writing if additional seating will be added.

The cafe portion of the Village Bakery operation is similarly restrained and sophisticated but the ambiance is rather dark and urban. The wood-burning oven that dominated the old space (occupied by the similarly named Woodside Bakery & Cafe) is gone but there is one aspect that has a foot in the familiar: the cafe patio.

The sunny dining area has been revamped and planted with an olive tree at the center and is now clearly visible from the inside dining areas.

The Village Bakery will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner with one menu designed to provide a range of choices throughout the day.

Selections include a variety of "Toasts," soups and salads, pizza and pasta, main dishes including waffles with a fried chicken option, egg dishes, a burger, roast chicken, and several sides. Added to the core menu are daily specials, a complete dessert menu and full bar.

Maggie Mah is a longtime Woodside resident and food industry consultant specializing in new product development.