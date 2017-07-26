News

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 26, 2017, 9:00 am

Robotics helps bring local student a $40,000 college scholarship

Eden Grown-Haeberli works on the TiberBot team robot at a 2015 competition at Menlo School in Atherton. (Photo by Chuck Sullivan)

Eden Grown-Haeberli, a resident of unincorporated Atherton, has been awarded the Bart Kamen Memorial scholarship, a four-year scholarship of $10,000 a year.

Eden will be honored at the upcoming FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Festival of Champions at the FIRST headquarters in New Hampshire in late July.

Eden was co-leader of the TigerBot robotics team at Notre Dame Belmont during the 2016-17 school year and has been admitted to Stanford in the fall.

She is interested in biomedical engineering. Eden has Type 1 diabetes, and has developed her own open source (non-FDA approved) artificial pancreas to keep herself safe at college.

Eden says she was inspired to take up robotics by her older sister, Serena Grown-Haeberli, the TigerBot founder. Serena is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology sophomore who was on the MIT Electric SAE Motor Sports team that recently won second place racing at the SAE Electric in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The scholarship goes to students in the FIRST program who as undergraduates will pursue biomedical engineering or pre-medical degrees.

It is funded by Dean Kamen â€” founder of FIRST Robotics and inventor of the Segway, as well as holder of hundreds of patents for medical devices â€” in honor of his brother Bart Kamen, a pediatric oncologist who died in 2012.

Barbara Wood

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Kyosho Sushi in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,027 views

Umeboshi - The Macrobiotic Antibiotic
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,361 views

Love is a Verb
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,219 views

On Voter Databases and Election Systems
By Stuart Soffer | 3 comments | 298 views

View all local blogs
 
Readers' Choice 2017

Meet the winners!

The results are in. Check out The Almanac readers' favorite foods, services and fun stuff in the area.

View Winners