Robotics helps bring local student a $40,000 college scholarship

Eden Grown-Haeberli, a resident of unincorporated Atherton, has been awarded the Bart Kamen Memorial scholarship, a four-year scholarship of $10,000 a year.

Eden will be honored at the upcoming FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Festival of Champions at the FIRST headquarters in New Hampshire in late July.

Eden was co-leader of the TigerBot robotics team at Notre Dame Belmont during the 2016-17 school year and has been admitted to Stanford in the fall.

She is interested in biomedical engineering. Eden has Type 1 diabetes, and has developed her own open source (non-FDA approved) artificial pancreas to keep herself safe at college.

Eden says she was inspired to take up robotics by her older sister, Serena Grown-Haeberli, the TigerBot founder. Serena is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology sophomore who was on the MIT Electric SAE Motor Sports team that recently won second place racing at the SAE Electric in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The scholarship goes to students in the FIRST program who as undergraduates will pursue biomedical engineering or pre-medical degrees.

It is funded by Dean Kamen â€” founder of FIRST Robotics and inventor of the Segway, as well as holder of hundreds of patents for medical devices â€” in honor of his brother Bart Kamen, a pediatric oncologist who died in 2012.