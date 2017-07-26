Monday: Bilingual musician will rock Atherton library

A musician with the unusual name of 123 Andres (Uno, Dos, Tres Andres) will give a 50-minute, high-energy, interactive (and free) performance at the Atherton Library at 4 p.m. Monday, July 31.

123 Andres plays family-friendly music on multiple instruments.

The library is at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane in Atherton.

Billboard Magazine called 123 Andrés “a rock star for little language learners.” A native of Bogotá, Colombia, he is a 2016 Latin GRAMMY winner who has a passion for bilingualism, and a high-energy love of music that gets kids singing and dancing in Spanish and English.

He’ll be dancing along in English and Spanish with tunes from his latest album, a Latin Grammy Award-winner, "Arriba Abajo."

He has a doctorate in music, has performed on Telemundo, CNN en Espanol and Univision and is often heard on kids' radio stations. 123 Andres has performed Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian’s Discovery Theater, and has presented workshops on incorporating music in early childhood education at the National Head Start Association Annual Conference and other state and regional conferences.

Find out more about him at 123andres.com.