A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 26, 2017, 11:45 am

Monday: Bilingual musician will rock Atherton library

123 Andres performs at the Atherton Library at 4 p.m. Monday, July 31, playing family-friendly music on multiple instruments. (Photo by Keyla Sanders)

A musician with the unusual name of 123 Andres (Uno, Dos, Tres Andres) will give a 50-minute, high-energy, interactive (and free) performance at the Atherton Library at 4 p.m. Monday, July 31.

123 Andres plays family-friendly music on multiple instruments.

The library is at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane in Atherton.

Billboard Magazine called 123 Andrés “a rock star for little language learners.” A native of Bogotá, Colombia, he is a 2016 Latin GRAMMY winner who has a passion for bilingualism, and a high-energy love of music that gets kids singing and dancing in Spanish and English.

He’ll be dancing along in English and Spanish with tunes from his latest album, a Latin Grammy Award-winner, "Arriba Abajo."

He has a doctorate in music, has performed on Telemundo, CNN en Espanol and Univision and is often heard on kids' radio stations. 123 Andres has performed Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian’s Discovery Theater, and has presented workshops on incorporating music in early childhood education at the National Head Start Association Annual Conference and other state and regional conferences.

Find out more about him at 123andres.com.

Barbara Wood

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Kyosho Sushi in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,027 views

Umeboshi - The Macrobiotic Antibiotic
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,361 views

Love is a Verb
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,219 views

On Voter Databases and Election Systems
By Stuart Soffer | 3 comments | 298 views

View all local blogs
 
Readers' Choice 2017

Meet the winners!

The results are in. Check out The Almanac readers' favorite foods, services and fun stuff in the area.

View Winners