Mobile pizza ovens move to Menlo Park, Atherton

Zume, a robot-powered pizza business based in Mountain View, is expanding its delivery service into Menlo Park, Atherton and East Palo Alto.

The company uses robotics and other technology to make pizzas that are delivered and cooked en-route to nearby destinations. It has about 120 local employees now, the company says.

The business is open for deliveries Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays until 11 p.m.

Zume Pizza is promoting a buy-one-get-one offer that expires Aug. 31. Go to zumepizza.com to download the app and use the code ZUMEBOGO to use the coupon.

Read a more in-depth story about the business in the Mountain View Voice.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.