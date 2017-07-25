Tonight: Woodside may raise contributions to staff health care premiums

Woodside's Town Council has eight action items on its agenda tonight (July 25), including proposals to increase the town's contribution to employee health premiums to $1,160 a month and to approve a plan for a residents-only gate into and out of the Skywood Acres neighborhood.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m in Independence Hall at 2955 Woodside Road.

Under the health insurance proposal, the town would increase its contributions to employee premiums by $40 a month. The town has 18 full-time staff.

All of the council's action items are on the "consent agenda," which means the council can act on them without discussion unless there is a request that an item be discussed.

Skywood Acres

The agenda includes a resolution to approve plans for a gate to Skyline Boulevard that would provide residents a second entrance and exit to the Skywood Acres neighborhood, located on the north side of the upper reaches of La Honda Road.

Rain-induced washouts of sections of La Honda Road over the past winter acted to more or less maroon the neighborhood since La Honda Road is the only route into and out of the neighborhood.

The proposal includes a controlled-access gate that would "provide the flexibility necessary to respond to the outcome of the neighborhood negotiations and allow the Town to move forward in creating the emergency ingress/egress improvements without delay," Town Manager Kevin Bryant says in a staff report.

