Uploaded: Tue, Jul 25, 2017, 8:43 am

Police calls: Burglaries, thefts in Menlo Park

This information is from the Menlo Park Police Department. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Commercial burglary: Police responded to an alarm at the offices of Communication Arts Magazine on Constitution Drive and found open doors at the rear of the building and broken glass around one door. After a walk-through with the building's owner, police suspect that burglars forced their way in and stole six computers. Estimated loss: $15,000. July 15.

Auto burglary: Someone broke into a vehicle parked on Coleman Avenue and stole the vehicle's registration and a window scraper from the glove box. Estimated loss: $40. July 18.

Thefts:

â€¢ Thieves stole three locked and three unlocked bicycles over three days. The locked bikes were stolen from a carport on Roble Avenue (estimated loss: $2,739), from a pole at University Drive and Santa Cruz Avenue (estimated loss: $2,000) and from in front of Starbucks on Santa Cruz Avenue (no estimate on loss.). Three unlocked bikes were reported stolen from Hillview Middle School on Elder Avenue (estimated losses: $1,800). July 16, 17 and 18.

â€¢ An employee at Beverages & More at 700 El Camino Real reported that video surveillance showed two people handling liquor bottles, with one possibly "concealing a bottle in his pants." One suspect fled upon the arrival of police. The other was detained at the scene and then released. No estimate on losses. July 16.

â€¢ Someone stole a bag and a wallet from an unattended bicycle parked in the 700 block of Willow Road. Estimated loss: $70. July 17.

â€¢ A package was stolen from the front porch of a home on Princeton Road. No estimated on losses. July 19.

--

Dave Boyce

