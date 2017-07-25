'Not guilty' plea in attempted murder of doctors

A Visalia man, accused of plotting to kill three doctors (including a resident of Menlo Park) for treatments he claims harmed him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of premeditated attempted murder.

Yue "Randy" Chen, 58, who has stage 4 cancer, appeared in Santa Clara County Superior Court in Palo Alto in a wheelchair and wearing a red jail shirt. Softly and in a raspy voice, he entered his plea and agreed to waive time for a speedy trial before Judge Vincent Chiarello.

Mr. Chen was arrested on May 31 after driving from Visalia to the Bay Area, where he allegedly planned to kill a Stanford Health Care radiation oncologist and an endocrine surgeon, and an endocrinologist affiliated with the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.

He was allegedly heading to the homes of at least two of the doctors, one who lives in Palo Alto and another in Menlo Park, according to court documents. His laptop at his home showed Google searches for the physicians' addresses.

Mr. Chen's wife called police after he went missing between 8 and 9:30 a.m. that morning. He allegedly left a typed note stating that he had to kill his doctors that day and planned to kill himself afterward. He left $1,000 in cash for his wife, according to court papers.

Visalia police found other notes that he had allegedly written describing injuries he claims he received, starting in 2008, during treatments by the doctors, whom he stated were "evil."

Police also discovered that two handguns Mr. Chen owned, a .40 caliber and a 9 mm, were missing from the home.

Mr. Chen rented a 2017 red Nissan Rogue to drive to Santa Clara County. Visalia officers notified the Palo Alto Police Department and contacted multiple law-enforcement agencies with jurisdiction where the doctors work and reside. They put out a statewide bulletin for law-enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Mr. Chen.

Now disabled, Mr. Chen was formerly a rehabilitation specialist who worked with patients afflicted with heart conditions, according to the court papers. In a police interview, he detailed various procedures he'd undergone: a biopsy (the condition was redacted from the court documents); surgery on one side of his neck; a second surgery the following month; a partial kidney removal in 2010-2011.

Mr. Chen told police that in 2012-13 he was diagnosed with an additional ailment, presumably cancer, though the word is redacted from court documents. He was told that his cancer had spread in 2012, but he did not believe his doctors, he said. Instead, he believed the treatment he had been receiving, which he did not specify, had contributed to his illness.

Mr. Chen claimed that UCSF doctors failed to adequately treat a growing tumor on his spine, detected in 2011, causing him great leg pain and numbness. He accused one of the doctors of injecting him with an unknown substance that increased the leg pain and numbness, court records state.

In 2014 he switched from UCSF to Stanford because he believed he would receive better care there, court documents state. He had a procedure done at that time, which included radiation treatment on his pelvis, spine, lungs and neck.

The same day that he went missing from Visalia, he ended up lost in the East Bay, according to court documents. At that point, he called his wife because he was scared. He said she begged him not to kill himself and to come home, he told police.

California Highway Patrol officers eventually detained Mr. Chen at about 7:45 p.m. on U.S. 101 near Hellyer Avenue in San Jose. The CHP had been tracking him through his cellular carrier throughout the day. Police found two handguns with high-capacity magazines loaded with hollow-point bullets inside the car's center console. A white rubber mask was also found.

Police found a notebook with handwritten notes and a typewritten note in the vehicle. The latter read, "Why do I kill? Two reasons: 1. Revenge 2. Tell those professionals who are still alive that this is possible result if you treat people as an animal like UCSF or Stanford Hopital [sic."

In the statement, Mr. Chen said that no authorities, including the state Medical Board, to whom he had complained, had helped him. He acknowledged that "innocent people" might die during his killing spree and told them that Stanford and UCSF "forced" him to do it.

Police transported him to a San Jose medical center, where he was treated for hip pain related to his medical condition. Afterward, Palo Alto police arrested him, and he was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and illegal carrying of a loaded firearm.

He is being held without bail.

