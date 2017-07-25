News

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 25, 2017, 9:32 am

Kyosho Sushi opens in Menlo Park

By Elena Kadvany

Menlo Park has a new Japanese food option: Kyosho Sushi, which has opened at 605 Santa Cruz Ave.

Owner Thomas Wu, who has run Bay Area food truck We Sushi since 2011, took over the space after longtime Japanese restaurant, Tokyo Subway, closed in 2014. Mr. Wu had hoped to open in the fall of 2015.

Kyosho is one of several Japanese restaurants that have opened or are set to open in Menlo Park. Newcomer Octopus Sushi opened last month in the former Akasaka space on El Camino Real, and a restaurant called 32 Fahrenheit Japanese Bistro has put up signs at 604 Santa Cruz Ave.

