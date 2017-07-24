Menlo Park: City could help pay for Uber, Lyft rides

The city of Menlo Park is looking at the idea of subsidizing Uber and Lyft rides for local residents as a way to reduce parking congestion downtown.

After a brief discussion July 18, the Menlo Park City Council referred the idea to the city's Complete Streets Commission for vetting and possible consideration when the council draws up its 2018 work plan.

The Little House activity center run by Peninsula Volunteers has a partnership with Lyft that subsidizes seniors' rides to the center. The program is sponsored by the Sequoia Healthcare District. According to Peninsula Volunteers consultant Gabe Meier, seniors who live within the Sequoia Healthcare District can register for or call in a ride to Little House or medical facilities within district boundaries at (650) 272-5040. Eligible rides are set at a flat rate of $4, and the healthcare district pays the difference, according to Mr. Meier.

In Mountain View, the City Council approved a rideshare subsidy program in March, but it has not been launched yet.

The city of Mountain View planned to spend $50,000 to cover half the fare, or a maximum of $5 per trip, for people traveling downtown from within Mountain View. The goal there, too, was to ease parking congestion.

A Mountain View staff report estimated it costs $55,000 to $64,000 to build one above-ground parking spot in that city.

Similar programs with variations have also run in Boulder and Denver, Colorado, on a temporary basis.

