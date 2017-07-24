News

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 24, 2017, 11:36 am

Menlo Park: City could help pay for Uber, Lyft rides

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

The city of Menlo Park is looking at the idea of subsidizing Uber and Lyft rides for local residents as a way to reduce parking congestion downtown.

After a brief discussion July 18, the Menlo Park City Council referred the idea to the city's Complete Streets Commission for vetting and possible consideration when the council draws up its 2018 work plan.

The Little House activity center run by Peninsula Volunteers has a partnership with Lyft that subsidizes seniors' rides to the center. The program is sponsored by the Sequoia Healthcare District. According to Peninsula Volunteers consultant Gabe Meier, seniors who live within the Sequoia Healthcare District can register for or call in a ride to Little House or medical facilities within district boundaries at (650) 272-5040. Eligible rides are set at a flat rate of $4, and the healthcare district pays the difference, according to Mr. Meier.

In Mountain View, the City Council approved a rideshare subsidy program in March, but it has not been launched yet.

The city of Mountain View planned to spend $50,000 to cover half the fare, or a maximum of $5 per trip, for people traveling downtown from within Mountain View. The goal there, too, was to ease parking congestion.

A Mountain View staff report estimated it costs $55,000 to $64,000 to build one above-ground parking spot in that city.

Similar programs with variations have also run in Boulder and Denver, Colorado, on a temporary basis.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Alan
a resident of Menlo Park: Belle Haven
2 hours ago

They should do this just for times of peak congestion; it's a better use of city funds. It's better for the Lyft and Uber drivers as well; they'll be occupied traveling in both directions.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by dana Hendreickson
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 minutes ago

Once the CS commission develops a concept for this program it needs to survey residents to see how many would likely use it and then estimate the cost of subsidizing rides. The CS should also talk to other cities that have already done this to learn from their experiences. This MIGHT be a great idea; but it also might be a poor one.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Chocolate + Tahini Ice Box Pie
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,332 views

Love is a Verb
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 929 views

Opening alert: Kyosho Sushi in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 742 views

View all local blogs
 
Readers' Choice 2017

Meet the winners!

The results are in. Check out The Almanac readers' favorite foods, services and fun stuff in the area.

View Winners