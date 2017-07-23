News

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 23, 2017, 11:46 pm

Atherton teen is delegate to diabetes research event

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Carter Mosher, a 17-year-old from Atherton, will be a delegate to an organization that supports research on Type 1 diabetes this summer.

Carter and other children and celebrity advocates will be part of the JDRF 2017 Children's Congress from July 24 to 26 in Washington, D.C., lobbying their members of Congress to support Type 1 diabetes research. (JDRF, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, now goes by its initials only.)

The children -- ages 4 to 17, and representing all 50 states -- will participate in a congressional committee hearing to share their personal testimonies about the daily struggles of living with diabetes.

Carter represents JDRF's Greater Bay Area Chapter.

Carter has spoken about living with diabetes at events in the area and mentors newly diagnosed children. He and his sister are participating in a trial study looking for early biomarkers of type one diabetes.

He plays football and lacrosse, and is considering a career in law enforcement or government intelligence.

